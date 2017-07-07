Anthony Baciocco posted this video on social media of a rattlesnake swimming up to his boat in Folsom Lake. At the end, the boaters have to gun it to get the snake off the back. Anthony Baciocco @baaaciocco
Watch relentless rattlesnake swim to boat in Folsom Lake, attempt to get on board

By David Caraccio

Anthony Baciocco posted a video on social media on Thursday of a rattlesnake swimming up to his boat in Folsom Lake.

At the end of the video, the boaters have to gun it to get the relentless snake off the back of the boat.

Baciocco wrote on Twitter, “No more boating on Folsom Lake this year...”

The video prompted other funny responses on Twitter.

Rattlesnakes are adept at swimming, according to http://www.alongtheway.org/rattlesnakes/faq.html, and will take to water readily in order to pursue food, mates and refuge, and to escape harassment.

