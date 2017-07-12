How Trump is turning immigrants into citizens at a fast pace

Maria Torres, of Stockton, takes the oath for US Naturalized Citizens on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the Memorial Auditorium along with more than 900 other U.S. residents. Citizenship applications in the Sacramento region increased dramatically in the first three months of the year. Many immigrants rushed to get citizenship status in response to fears that the Trump administration would make drastic immigration changes and threaten their residency. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com