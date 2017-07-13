Just how many corn dogs did contestants wolf down? Here are State Fair facts

The California State Fair racks up some big numbers. Here are some highlights from last year’s fair:
- Number of visitors: 673,237
- Total amount visitors spent on food and beverages: $9.4 million
- Highest grossing food stand: Terry’s Barbecue
- Wine slushies served in the Save Mart Supermarkets Wine Country: 16,600
- Corn dogs eaten in Milo’s Corn Dog Eating Contest: 284
- Craft beers entered in competition: 1,204
- Racetrack visitors: 33,238
- Racetrack wagers: $2 million
- Amount spent on tickets for carnival rides: $4.7 million
- Visitors hypnotized onstage: 1,020
- Balloon animals made: 1,656
- Farm animals on display: 8,870
- Parked cars: 155,874
