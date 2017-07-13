Sacramento Bee senior photographer Manny Crisostomo found motivation through his new camera - a Leica Monochrome digital rangefinder camera with a black and white sensor - and headed for the California State Fair the day before it opened. Once there, he w Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Bee senior photographer Manny Crisostomo found motivation through his new camera - a Leica Monochrome digital rangefinder camera with a black and white sensor - and headed for the California State Fair the day before it opened. Once there, he w Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

Local

July 13, 2017 4:56 PM

Just how many corn dogs did contestants wolf down? Here are State Fair facts

By Hattie Xu

hxu@sacbee.com

The California State Fair racks up some big numbers. Here are some highlights from last year’s fair:

  • Number of visitors: 673,237
  • Total amount visitors spent on food and beverages: $9.4 million
  • Highest grossing food stand: Terry’s Barbecue
  • Wine slushies served in the Save Mart Supermarkets Wine Country: 16,600
  • Corn dogs eaten in Milo’s Corn Dog Eating Contest: 284
  • Craft beers entered in competition: 1,204
  • Racetrack visitors: 33,238
  • Racetrack wagers: $2 million
  • Amount spent on tickets for carnival rides: $4.7 million
  • Visitors hypnotized onstage: 1,020
  • Balloon animals made: 1,656
  • Farm animals on display: 8,870
  • Parked cars: 155,874

Hattie Xu: 916-321-1968, @xu_hattie

