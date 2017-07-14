Tour this Lake Tahoe mansion on sale for record $75 million

Chase International released a video highlighting the most expensive Lake Tahoe house to ever hit the market.
Known as Crystal Pointe, the estate in Crystal Bay, Nev., is listed for sale at an asking price of $75 million.
That’s considered the highest price on record for Lake Tahoe. The listing agents on the sale are Shari Chase, Susan Lowe, Kerry Donovan and Mike Dunn.
The agents told the San Francisco Business Times that they are looking for a Bay Area buyer.
"This property is great for a Bay Area buyer because of its easy access and proximity to the Bay Area - you can fly into the Truckee Airport, it's very private and the perfect Tahoe getaway place," Dunn told the Business Times.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the 5.14-acre waterfront property has 525 feet of lake frontage, a main house, guesthouse, beach house and caretaker’s apartment, with a total of 16,232 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms and 13 fireplaces.
The Journal said two hillside homes on the property are connected by two glass cable railways on heated tracks.
The sellers of the property are Stuart and Geri Yount, according to the Wall Street Journal. Stuart Yount is chairman and CEO of Fortifiber, which manufactures building products.
High-end Lake Tahoe property appears to be hot right now. A Lake Tahoe estate in Incline Village, Nev., once owned by casino mogul Steve Wynn recently sold for $31.1 million.
David Caraccio
