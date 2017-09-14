Lodi Parachute Center has another mishap. Skydiver in critical condition.

More Videos 0:40 Watch Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrest two wanted criminals outside the Auburn Safeway Pause 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father 2:00 Take animated tour of Science Complex scheduled to open in June 2019 at Sac State 2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash 1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count 1:19 Watch UC Davis law students get hands on experience in the immigration clinic 22:31 A Horse, A Convict, A Chance for Change 3:26 Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness 2:45 Born 4 months early - and weighing 1 pound, 4.5 ounces - Leni beats odds, survives in Sacramento 2:19 Indian immigrant Baljit Singh taken into custody after reporting to immigration Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash Watch as a plane full of skydivers flips over and crashes and the skydivers escape the plane. Sebastian Alvarez was on the Cessna 208, wearing a helmet camera and capturing dramatic moments as the plane crashed in a Lodi vineyard, clipping a grapevine wire and flipping upside down on Thursday, May 12, 2016. Only the pilot was injured, suffering a bloody nose. The FAA said the plane experienced engine trouble just after takeoff from the Parachute Center skydiving school at the Lodi Airport in San Joaquin County.

