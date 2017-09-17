French Fire burning 120 acres in El Dorado County

A fire burning in El Dorado County south of Shingle Springs has grown to 120 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Cal Fire spokesman Brice Bennett said the fire, burning off French Creek Road near Bonnetti Road, was 20 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Crews were “making good progress” after initially encountering access issues responding to the fire in an area of foothills with no roads, Bennett said.
No structures were being threatened, Bennett said. The cause of the fire was unclear and under investigation.
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara
Comments