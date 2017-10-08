These foothills breweries won gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival

1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service Pause

0:34 Watch the dramatic arrest of Sacramento man suspected of trying to meet up with 13-year-old for sex

0:37 Watch fire crews battle to keep a South Sacramento blaze away from homes

1:17 'It’s been a roller coaster,' pastor says of three children allegedly killed by father

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

2:54 Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids

2:44 Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

3:29 Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally

0:51 The Grounds opens in Roseville with the Donner Trail Kennel Club AKC Dog Show