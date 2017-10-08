These foothills breweries won gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival

Placer County breweries did the region proud in Colorado this weekend, bringing home gold medals from the Great American Beer Festival.
A record 7,923 beers were entered into 99 categories at the annual Denver festival. No Sacramento-based breweries won, but breweries in the foothills wowed the judges.
Rocklin’s Out of Bounds Brewing Co. took home a gold in the wood/barrel-aged strong beer for Hurly Burly Port, a barrel-aged barleywine.
Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn won for a German-style doppelbock called Wobblor.
Auburn Ale House took the gold in the double red ale category with the Hop Donkey. Its Gold Digger IPA got a silver medal in the American-style India Pale Ale category, which had a record 408 entries.
Auburn’s Knee Deep Brewing Co. won a silver for its Lupulin River Imperial IPA.
Rancho Cordova’s Fort Rock Brewing came in second in the American-style Brown Ale category for its FRB Brown.
Drinking with Friends, an American Wild Ale from Mraz Brewing Co. in El Dorado Hills, came in third in the Belgian-style Lambic or Sour Ale category.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments