Local

These foothills breweries won gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

October 08, 2017 10:27 AM

Placer County breweries did the region proud in Colorado this weekend, bringing home gold medals from the Great American Beer Festival.

A record 7,923 beers were entered into 99 categories at the annual Denver festival. No Sacramento-based breweries won, but breweries in the foothills wowed the judges.

Rocklin’s Out of Bounds Brewing Co. took home a gold in the wood/barrel-aged strong beer for Hurly Burly Port, a barrel-aged barleywine.

Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn won for a German-style doppelbock called Wobblor.

Auburn Ale House took the gold in the double red ale category with the Hop Donkey. Its Gold Digger IPA got a silver medal in the American-style India Pale Ale category, which had a record 408 entries.

Auburn’s Knee Deep Brewing Co. won a silver for its Lupulin River Imperial IPA.

Rancho Cordova’s Fort Rock Brewing came in second in the American-style Brown Ale category for its FRB Brown.

Drinking with Friends, an American Wild Ale from Mraz Brewing Co. in El Dorado Hills, came in third in the Belgian-style Lambic or Sour Ale category.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

