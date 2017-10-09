Wildfires burn homes, scorch thousands of acres in Yuba, Butte counties

A trio of wildfires raged through portions of Yuba and Butte counties Monday, scorching thousands of acres and forcing mandatory evacuations in the region.

The Cascade fire in the area around Loma Rica, a small community northeast of Marysville, had consumed 5,000 acres by mid-morning, according to Cal Fire. The LaPorte Fire, originating in Butte County, had burned 3,000 acres in the Bangor area and was forcing evacuations in parts of Yuba and Butte counties. Yuba County’s public information officer, Russ Brown, said about 400 people had been evacuated, and an evacuation order was in place from the Loma Rica area as far north as the Butte County line.

Further north, the 1,000-acre Cherokee fire in the vicinity of Oroville was prompting evacuations as well. Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Yuba County.

Meanwhile, other fires were causing havoc in in other counties north of Sacramento. Nevada County officials issued an evacuation notice for the Lake Wildwood community, west of Grass Valley, because of the Lobo fire; shelters were established at First Baptist and Twin Cities churches, immediately west of Grass Valley.

At the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City, evacuees were arriving with their families and their animals. The Red Cross was supplying pre-packaged meals, Loews donated pallets of bottled water, and Orchard Supply Hardware arrived with feed for the animals. Pizzas arrived from an unknown source at around 11:30 a.m.

Large animals were being housed in the fairgrounds’ livestock barn, although officials said shortly after noon that they should instead be taken to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Posse on 2nd Street in Yuba City.

The evacuees “have food, water, coffee,” said Judy Creel, fairgrounds manager.

Brown said around 139 evacuees had reached the fairgrounds by late morning as the fire began destroying homes in Loma Rica and nearby Browns Valley. Brown said Yuba sheriff’s deputies were going door-to-door in the area, checking on residents.

Brown said the fairgrounds shelter, at 442 Franklin Ave., can accommodate up to 1,082 people.

Some fled with just minutes to spare. Jacky Valdez of LaPorte and her three young children were awoken early Monday by a Yuba sheriff’s deputy knocking on her door. Lacking transportation, Valdez and her children were driven by the deputy to Marysville, where they were handed off to another deputy who took them to the fairgrounds.

One of the evacuees, Christina Keller, arrived from the Loma Rica area with her parents, sister, nine dogs and a cat. However, Keller said they had to leave behind their Apaloosa horse, Vicka.

Keller said she was awoken around midnight by howling winds that blew a section of the roof off her greenhouse. When she went outside, she saw the “glow of the flames” and soon after she got a phone alert from county officials. Keller said she had checked with a neighbor via Facebook and her house was still intact, but she’s worried how long that will last.

Heather Sutton and her mother, Debra Sutton, fled the Browns Valley area and arrived at the fairgrounds with a pickup truck and Buick crammed with whatever they could pack in a few minutes: framed photos, cut-glass candy plates, statues of Siamese cats and more. They had to pack in the dark because the power had gone out.

“You just kind of grab photographs and documents and kids and pets,” Debra Sutton said.

Another evacuee from Loma Rica, Autumn Favela, arrived with her daughters Lucy, 7, and Chloe, 5, and Autumn’s mother Vicki. Autumn Favela said she initially took her children to her mom’s house, but the fire traveled so quickly that they all had to head to the fairgrounds.

“They came to our house thinking it would be safe, but within two hours (the fire) was at our house,” Vicki Favela said.

The county's Office of Emergency Services also activated its third round of automated Code Red calls notifying residents of evacuations and routes to safety.

The latest evacuation ordered at 10 a.m. was the Rackerby area north of Darby road and Vierra Lane to La Porte Road and up to Golden Arrow Road and Tom Mood Way and from there west to the Yuba County line.

Unofficial shelters were opening as well. Rafael De La Torre, the owner of Los Arcos Livestock Feed Store on Hallwood Boulevard outside Marysville, said he was received frantic phone calls and text messages from neighbors asking to keep their livestock at his store.

“We’re open to help anybody as much as we can,” said De La Torre, who said he was jolted awake at around 2 a.m. by sirens on Highway 20.

Butte County officials said those fleeing the Cherokee and LaPorte fires could seek shelter at the Church of the Nazarene on Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville. Two animal shelters were set up, with small animals to be taken to the Old County Hospital on Del Oro Road and large animals to the Camelot Equestrian Park on Clark Road.

As firefighters struggled to contain the blazes, the National Weather Service offered some encouragement. Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the weather service in Sacramento, said the wind gusts that have caused the fires to explode would begin tailing off by Monday evening. The air was expected to get more humid, and temperatures were forecast to dip into the high 40s at night, Shoemaker said.