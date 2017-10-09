Here are closures and evacuation shelters for the Northern California fires

As flames engulf wide swaths of Northern California, evacuations are spreading and more shelters are opening to house evacuees.

More than a dozen wildfires are raging, whipped by powerful winds. Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Emergency operations centers are pushing information out via Nixle, according to CHP-Marin. To get up-to-date information on evacuations, shelters and road closures, text your zip code to 888777.

The city of Santa Rosa has been particularly hard hit in the Tubbs Fire, its mayor reports.

Here’s a list of evacuation orders, school closures and shelters from the Santa Rosa Fire Department, which could continue to update:

Evacuation orders

Cross Creek Road

Sky Farm Drive

Saint Andrews Drive

All residences north Fountaingrove Parkway

Montecito Heights

The Hopper Avenue Area West of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)

All residences east of Fulton Road, between Piner Road and Guerneville Road

Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital are being evacuated

All residences in Rincon Valley north of Montecito Blvd from Brush Creek Road to eastern city limits at Calistoga Road

All of Oakmont area east of Melita Road

Santa Rosa evacuation areas. Santa Rosa Fire Department

Shelters

Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Ave., Santa Rosa (at capacity)

Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa (at capacity)

Petaluma Community Center, 320 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma (at capacity)

Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol

Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale

Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway, Sonoma

Analy High School Gym, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol

Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Community Center, 1157 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

New Life Church, 1310 Clegg St., Petaluma

Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Guerneville Veterans Hall, 16255 First St., Guerneville

Monte Rio School, 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio

Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor

Casa Grande High School, 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma

Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale – sheltering people and animals

Petaluma Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Petaluma New Life Church, 1310 Clegg St.

Victory Outreach Church 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (at capacity)

Adobe Christian Church, 2875 Old Adobe Road, Petaluma

Burton Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park

Calvary Chapel of Petaluma, 1955 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Lawrence Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S, Petaluma

Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park

Sonoma-Marin Fair, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

School closures

All Santa Rosa City Schools will be closed today

Santa Rosa Junior College will be closed today

Here are other closures, evacuations centers and resources for Northern California fires, with help from ABC7:

Evacuation centers

Crosswalk Community Church in Napa

Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Road, Ukiah (will be serving breakfast)

Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street

Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Avenue

New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 Clegg St.

Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield

Marin Center, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael.

Ukiah High School, 1000 Low Gap Roadd, Ukiah

Willits City Hall

For animals

Napa County Animal Shelter, 942 Hartle Court, Napa, will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals.

Large animals can be taken to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Avenue and Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma.

Large animals can be taken to the Ukiah Fairgrounds.

If you have already evacuated to Marin County, Marin Humane can offer emergency board for animals, if needed. Call 415-250-7009.

School closures

Calistoga schools will be closed today

Napa Valley Unified schools will be today

Sonoma Valley Unified schools will be closed today

Sonoma State University will be closed today

St. Mary’s School in Ukiah will be closed today

Ukiah Unified School District will be closed today

Willits Unified School District will be closed today

List of road closures

Capell Valley Road between Turtle Rock and Moskowite Corner is under mandatory evacuations and roads are closed.

Evacuations: The area north of Darby Road and Vierra Lane to La Porte Road and up to Golden Arrow Road at Tom Mood Way, and from there west to the Yuba County line. This area includes Rackerby.

SR-12 at Warm Springs

SR-12 at Arnold

SR-12 at Watmaugh

SR-128 at Petrified Forest

SR-128 at Tubbs

Pressley Road from Rohnert Park to Bennett Valley

SR-121, south of Old Sonoma Road

SR-37, from US-101 to I-80

SR-121 at Ramal

8th at Napa

Arnold at SR-12

SR-121 at Duhig

Lakeville Highway (traffic diverted to US-101)

Westbound SR-37 at SR-121 (traffic diverted to I-80)

Eastbound SR-37 at Lakeville (traffic diverted to US-101 toward Lakeville)

Westbound SR- 37 at Sears Point

Highway 101 on Ridgewood Grade between Uva Drive and Black Bart Trail

Southbound 101 at Airport Road and northbound 101 at Bicentennial

Areas of Potter Valley and the communities of Redwood Valley and Golden Rule have evacuations.

SR-128 at Tubbs/Cuttings Wharf at Las Amigas

SR-12 at Watmaugh

SR-12 at Duhig

Monticello at Vichy

SR-128 is closed from Silverado Trail to Moskowite Corner

Advisory evacuations in Clearlake. Area east of Rumsey Road/Burns Valley Road and west of SR 53 that are north of Olympic Drive.

See an updating list of road closures from the CHP, Caltrans and Sonoma County.

Check back for updates throughout the day.