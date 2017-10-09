How to help evacuees of Northern California fires

Amid all of the fire devastation hitting Northern California, some might be searching for ways to help.

While the scope of the destruction will become clearer in the coming days and weeks, there are already needs in the communities.

Here are some options for those who want to lend a helping hand:

Multiple areas

The Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist fire evacuees. Log in here to get connected and see where help is needed: http://sacb.ee/bdDE. They can also use donations; you can give online, www.redcross.org/donate/donation, call 800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Visit http://volunteer.cvnl.org to register as a disaster service worker.

Airbnb hosts are opening their homes for free to evacuees through Oct. 30.

Stay clear of evacuation routes as much as possible if you are not under evacuation orders.

Visit the Tubbs Fire (Lake/Sonoma/Mendo) Facebook group to get involved in community discussion and offer services, along with the Tubbs Fire Safety Check-in Facebook page, which has a support link. You can post services you have to offer. Search for other community groups on Facebook to open the conversation and get up-to-date needs.

Many shelters are in need of bedding. See a list of shelters here.

Sonoma

Volunteers are needed to serve food and set up, along with helping with evacuated animals. The city of Sonoma says to go to the Sonoma Community Center to register, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma.

Drop off blankets and pillows at Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway, Sonoma.

Drop off adult diapers and wipes at Adele Harrison Middle School, 1150 Broadway in Sonoma, which is an evacuation center for residents of the Developmental Center.

Yuba County

The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Evacuation Center, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, needs items, which can be taken to the main gate. For people: Toiletries, diapers (kids and adults), and cases of water. For animals: Bedding, disposable baking pans for litter, small dishes, sheets to cover cages, folding cages.

Other help

Animal shelters and rescues need help with fostering animals displaced by the fires and are seeking donations. They are also offering resources to pet owners:

– The Milo Foundation shelter, 220 S. Garrard Blvd., Point Richmond, has taken in pets. If you can foster, visit the shelter, call 510-900-2275 or visit the website. Humane Society of Silicon Valley also took in animals in need from Petaluma.

– The SPCA of Solano County, 2200 Peabody Road, Vacaville, is offering assistance to pet owners. It is seeking drop-off donations of crates, blankets, towels, food, bowls, etc. for fire victims. It is open until 7 p.m. Monday and will be accepting donations Tuesday as well. It also says if you need a place for your animals, call 707-448-7722.

– Wine Country Animal Lovers is offering updates, help and supplies to animals in need. You can donate here.

– Sonoma Humane Society is unable to board animals at this point due to displaced ones, but it has some resources available for pet owners who have been displaced by the fires at their Santa Rosa and Healdsburg shelters.

– Jameson Rescue Ranch is out in the community to assess needs. It is seeking donations.

– Check fire-area shelters and rescues to see if they are in need of resources and fostering.

Napa Community Animal Response Team is also seeking volunteers: