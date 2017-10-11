More Videos

    The National Weather Service Sacramento breaks down how the winds will blow (compared to Monday) today, October 11, 2017, and how smoke and air quality will present problems in the Sacramento Valley due to the Northern California fires.

Local

Looking to protect your lungs from the wildfire smoke? Not all masks are created equal

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

October 11, 2017 4:56 PM

The nearly two dozen wildfires burning throughout wine country have filled the greater region with smoke.

“It was some of the worst that any of us have ever seen in Sacramento over a large area, and even worse to the west in Vacaville,” Thomas Hall, a spokesman for the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality District, told The Bee.

Amid the relatively poor air quality from the wine country to Sacramento to the Bay Area, some are turning to masks to protect their lungs and health.

However, not every mask is highly effective, SFGate reports.

Skip the dust or surgical masks and look for ones with a particulate respirator, SFGate says. Look for the ones that are “NIOSH-approved” and marked N95, N100 or P100 that have two straps.

You can find them on Amazon, at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other hardware stores.

One of the items being sought by evacuation centers and fire victims are these masks. See a full list of ways to help here.

