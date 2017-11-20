Sacramento County homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Elverta

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death in Elverta.
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said the department was notified by a motorist around 1:15 p.m. Monday that there was an unresponsive male along a roadway in the rural section of north Sacramento County.
Deputies and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department personnel dispatched to Kasser Road west of Tan Woods Road pronounced the adult male dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
A preliminary investigation determined that the death was suspicious, and that the man died recently.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, officials said that Kasser Road between Tan Woods Road and 16th Street in Elverta would likely be closed for the next few hours.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the death to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information can be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
