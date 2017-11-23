Sac SPCA’s Black FURday special aims to find ‘mini panthers’ homes

The Sacramento SPCA’s free adoption event had such a huge turnout that the free adoption fund is all used up – far before the anticipated end-of-the-year date.

“We were hoping that it would last through the end of the year, but we had such a huge response that it covered only a week!” said Sarah Varanini, foster care coordinator and social media associate for the SPCA.

We have used all the funds from our Secret Santa, and 127 animals found their new homes in Cheryl Lynn Keay's memory!If you missed out, don't fret! We have another opportunity coming your way on December 9th! Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Wednesday, November 22, 2017

A total of 127 animals found their new homes, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor in memory of the donor’s animal-loving friend, Cheryl Lynn Keay, a Citrus Heights resident who died last year at the age of 60.

However, the SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, still has quite a few adult black cats hoping for forever homes.

In honor of them, the SPCA is offering $5 adoptions for any black cat on Black Friday (aka Black FURday).

“Although it’s harder for black cats to ‘stand out’ in a crowd, these mini panthers are full of love and would make wonderful family members!” said adoptions manager Nikita Merrell.

Check out the adoptable cats here and those in foster here.

So if you’d rather skip shopping and instead bring home a fuzzy new family member, the SPCA’s Black FURday might be just the ticket.