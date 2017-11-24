More Videos

  • Firefighters help spread word after boy seeks show of solidarity in mom's cancer fight

    Sacramento firefighter Chris Harvey helps spread the word about young Mason Anderson's call for area firefighters to shave their heads on video in a show of solidarity for his mother, Lacey Anderson, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mason's father Timothy Anderson was a county airport fire captain who died of cancer earlier this year.

Sacramento firefighter Chris Harvey helps spread the word about young Mason Anderson's call for area firefighters to shave their heads on video in a show of solidarity for his mother, Lacey Anderson, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mason's father Timothy Anderson was a county airport fire captain who died of cancer earlier this year. Sacramento Fire Department
Sacramento firefighter Chris Harvey helps spread the word about young Mason Anderson's call for area firefighters to shave their heads on video in a show of solidarity for his mother, Lacey Anderson, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mason's father Timothy Anderson was a county airport fire captain who died of cancer earlier this year. Sacramento Fire Department

Local

Firefighters answering boy’s call to ‘Brave the Shave’ in support of mom with cancer

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 03:28 PM

After his firefighter dad died from cancer and his mom was recently diagnosed, one boy is asking Sacramento-area firefighters to show solidarity.

Mason Anderson is organizing a “head-shaving drive” for firefighters in support of his mom, Lacey Anderson of Orangevale, who has stage 2 breast cancer, according to a Sacramento Fire Department Facebook video post. “We have your backs Anderson family!” the department says.

Mason’s dad, Timothy Anderson, who was a Sacramento County airport fire captain, died on April 4 of this year from occupational cancer. He was an Air Force veteran and a “dedicated community volunteer,” the department says.

“Mason is asking his dad’s fire family to join him in shaving his head on December 2nd,” the Facebook group Brave the Shave with Mason Anderson says. “Mason wants to turn a difficult situation into something empowering and positive. Everyone is invited to Brave the Shave.”

Mason is hoping those who take part will post videos of their heads being shaved on the Facebook group page. Videos of firefighters getting their heads shaved have already been posted.

“Let’s show Mason what it looks like to stand together!” the group’s description says.

