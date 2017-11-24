Firefighters answering boy’s call to ‘Brave the Shave’ in support of mom with cancer

More Videos 1:21 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 Pause 0:38 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:29 Watch flocks of birds make themselves at home in the Sacramento Valley 1:45 Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 1:58 'We have a total of seven shooting scenes' 1:02 10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition 3:02 At least 5 dead after California shootings 2:05 How to make a ribbon angel for your Christmas tree 3:29 Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Firefighters help spread word after boy seeks show of solidarity in mom's cancer fight Sacramento firefighter Chris Harvey helps spread the word about young Mason Anderson's call for area firefighters to shave their heads on video in a show of solidarity for his mother, Lacey Anderson, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mason's father Timothy Anderson was a county airport fire captain who died of cancer earlier this year. Sacramento firefighter Chris Harvey helps spread the word about young Mason Anderson's call for area firefighters to shave their heads on video in a show of solidarity for his mother, Lacey Anderson, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mason's father Timothy Anderson was a county airport fire captain who died of cancer earlier this year. Sacramento Fire Department

