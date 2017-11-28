Sacramento Zoo names new director as it continues $75 million transformation

More Videos 0:44 Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento Pause 0:37 Watch strong winds and rain lashing Sierra over 8-hour span in just 35 seconds 1:02 SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals 1:26 These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables 0:21 Watch hordes of salmon enter Rancho Cordova's Nimbus Fish Hatchery 1:26 Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students 7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer' 3:29 Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally 0:42 Take a look at the beautiful Sierra snow in Alta 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sacramento Zoo at 90: A celebration of the animals in pictures As a tribute to the animals as the Sacramento Zoo celebrates its 90th birthday, here's a collection of pictures taken over the years by Sacramento Bee photographers. As a tribute to the animals as the Sacramento Zoo celebrates its 90th birthday, here's a collection of pictures taken over the years by Sacramento Bee photographers. Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

As a tribute to the animals as the Sacramento Zoo celebrates its 90th birthday, here's a collection of pictures taken over the years by Sacramento Bee photographers. Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee