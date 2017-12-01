Judgment day coming for rich owner of blighted downtown Sacramento block

More Videos 0:18 Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers Pause 1:13 'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:15 Drop that cigarette! When the 'Voice of God' scolds them, scofflaws comply 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 1:00 Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region 1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:41 Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units 8:02 Garoppolo prepares for his big debut Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street The block of J Street between 10th and 11th streets in Sacramento is an area of urban blight that drags down the surrounding neighborhood. The properties on that block have been zoned for high-rise development, but the street has been stagnant for decades. The block of J Street between 10th and 11th streets in Sacramento is an area of urban blight that drags down the surrounding neighborhood. The properties on that block have been zoned for high-rise development, but the street has been stagnant for decades. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

