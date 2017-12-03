This athletic couple probably just broke an American running record

1:53 Watch the fail: Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after implosion attempt Pause

2:33 'I am not safe. My kids are not safe': Afghan family seeks entry to U.S.

2:57 Homeless in Sacramento

0:38 Firefighters, community show support for Orangevale mom fighting cancer

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

0:50 Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

2:18 See Oroville dam spillway shaping up as repairs continue and deadline looms

1:38 Loaves & Fishes says goodbye to Sister Libby

2:05 How to make a ribbon angel for your Christmas tree