AP FILE -- In this Friday, Jan. 23, 2015 photo, a passenger jet flies over the perimeter fence at the Los Angeles International Airport.
AP FILE -- In this Friday, Jan. 23, 2015 photo, a passenger jet flies over the perimeter fence at the Los Angeles International Airport. Damian Dovarganes AP
AP FILE -- In this Friday, Jan. 23, 2015 photo, a passenger jet flies over the perimeter fence at the Los Angeles International Airport. Damian Dovarganes AP

Local

Flight from Sacramento makes emergency landing at LAX

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

December 03, 2017 08:14 PM

A Southwest Airlines jetliner that departed from Sacramento made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport late Sunday after a burning smell was detected in the cabin.

Southwest flight 4046, with 103 passengers aboard, left Sacramento International Airport at 6 p.m. and was headed to Orange County when the burning smell was reported, said airline spokeswoman Melissa Ford.

“The pilots declared an emergency and diverted the plane to LAX,” she said.

The plane landed safely and was able to taxi to the gate under its own power, Ford said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mechanics from Southwest were investigating the source of the burning smell, she said. Southwest arranged for another jet to transport the passengers to the Orange County airport, according to Ford. They were expected to arrive about an hour behind schedule.

Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters, community show support for Orangevale mom fighting cancer

    Firefighters and the community came together Saturday in a big show of support for an Orangevale mom fighting cancer. Ten-year-old Mason Anderson organized a “Brave the Shave” drive in honor of his mother, Lacey Anderson, who’s battling breast cancer.

Firefighters, community show support for Orangevale mom fighting cancer

Firefighters, community show support for Orangevale mom fighting cancer 0:38

Firefighters, community show support for Orangevale mom fighting cancer
Watch the fail: Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after implosion attempt 1:53

Watch the fail: Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after implosion attempt
'I am not safe. My kids are not safe': Afghan family seeks entry to U.S. 2:33

'I am not safe. My kids are not safe': Afghan family seeks entry to U.S.

View More Video