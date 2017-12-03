Flight from Sacramento makes emergency landing at LAX

A Southwest Airlines jetliner that departed from Sacramento made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport late Sunday after a burning smell was detected in the cabin.
Southwest flight 4046, with 103 passengers aboard, left Sacramento International Airport at 6 p.m. and was headed to Orange County when the burning smell was reported, said airline spokeswoman Melissa Ford.
“The pilots declared an emergency and diverted the plane to LAX,” she said.
The plane landed safely and was able to taxi to the gate under its own power, Ford said.
Mechanics from Southwest were investigating the source of the burning smell, she said. Southwest arranged for another jet to transport the passengers to the Orange County airport, according to Ford. They were expected to arrive about an hour behind schedule.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
