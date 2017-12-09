Local

December 9, 2017 2:12 PM

Small plane lands on fire at Sacramento Executive Airport; pilot suffers minor injuries

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A small aircraft caught fire as it was making an emergency landing Saturday afternoon at Sacramento Executive Airport, said Laurie Slothower, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Department of Airports.

The plane took off about 1:30 p.m. but returned after the pilot “experienced some mechanical difficulties and crashed on landing,” she said.

The pilot, who owned the private aircraft, escaped with minor injuries and refused additional medical attention. The Sacramento Fire Department extinguished the fire, sending four units at the scene, according to a Fire Department dispatcher.

No other passengers were on board the plane.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

