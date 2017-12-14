Who is that stranger in an SUV delivering packages in your neighborhood?

More Videos 0:27 Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' Pause 0:34 'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 2:34 'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:47 'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 0:46 A visual look back at San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee's tenure 0:35 Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater 0:29 See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 0:37 Slamson, Kings Guard members hold half-court shootout 0:56 'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:27 Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway A delivery driver was caught on video chucking Amazon packages from the sidewalk onto driveways in a Fort Worth, Texas neighborhood on July 25, 2017. Fort Worth resident Bonnie Morgan posted a video taken by her neighbor of this incident on Facebook, saying that it had become a regular occurrence in her neighborhood and that she hopes Amazon looks into it further. A delivery driver was caught on video chucking Amazon packages from the sidewalk onto driveways in a Fort Worth, Texas neighborhood on July 25, 2017. Fort Worth resident Bonnie Morgan posted a video taken by her neighbor of this incident on Facebook, saying that it had become a regular occurrence in her neighborhood and that she hopes Amazon looks into it further. Gaige Griffeth

