‘Lady Bird’ nominated for four Golden Globe awards

“Lady Bird” is headed to the Golden Globes.

Sacramento native Greta Gerwig’s directoral debut was announced as a finalist for Best Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf) and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (Saiorse Ronan).

Gerwig’s name popped up in Rolling Stone, The New York Times and People magazine, among others, as one of the biggest snubs of the awards show. The St. Francis High School alumna was widely expected to be a finalist for Best Director, but was shut out in favor of five white males, drawing criticism from social media users as well as her film’s own star.

“I think Greta should win all the awards and she's deserving of them all,” Ronan told the Los Angeles Times on Monday morning. “I mean this without being biased, really — she’s made a film that even technically speaking is spot-on.”

The biggest disappointment of the morning: No Greta Gerwig. No Dees Rees. No Patty Jenkins. The #GoldenGlobes nominated five men for best director. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) December 11, 2017

Not a single woman nominated for best director in a year when Greta Gerwig’s @LadyBirdMovie is 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is, hands down, one of the best directed films of the year. Not a good look, @goldenglobes . https://t.co/aOTXa8fRsR — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 11, 2017

Ronan was previously nominated for Best Actress in a Drama and Best Supporting Actress for her roles in “Brooklyn” and “Atonement,” respectively. Metcalf was twice nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series as Jackie Harris on “Roseanne.”

Set in Sacramento, “Lady Bird” won the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Picture earlier this month. The movie held a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes longer than any other film before its first negative review on Sunday.

The Golden Globes will air on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. PST on NBC.

