Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city 1:08

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

  • 'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

    The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan as a Sacramento teenager trying to find her way out of California as she struggles with a strained relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf), her Catholic high school and her lofty aspirations.

The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan as a Sacramento teenager trying to find her way out of California as she struggles with a strained relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf), her Catholic high school and her lofty aspirations. Trailer courtesy of A24
The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan as a Sacramento teenager trying to find her way out of California as she struggles with a strained relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf), her Catholic high school and her lofty aspirations. Trailer courtesy of A24

Local

‘Lady Bird’ nominated for four Golden Globe awards

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 11, 2017 02:09 PM

December 11, 2017 02:09 PM

“Lady Bird” is headed to the Golden Globes.

Sacramento native Greta Gerwig’s directoral debut was announced as a finalist for Best Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf) and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (Saiorse Ronan).

Gerwig’s name popped up in Rolling Stone, The New York Times and People magazine, among others, as one of the biggest snubs of the awards show. The St. Francis High School alumna was widely expected to be a finalist for Best Director, but was shut out in favor of five white males, drawing criticism from social media users as well as her film’s own star.

“I think Greta should win all the awards and she's deserving of them all,” Ronan told the Los Angeles Times on Monday morning. “I mean this without being biased, really — she’s made a film that even technically speaking is spot-on.”

Ronan was previously nominated for Best Actress in a Drama and Best Supporting Actress for her roles in “Brooklyn” and “Atonement,” respectively. Metcalf was twice nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series as Jackie Harris on “Roseanne.”

Set in Sacramento, “Lady Bird” won the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Picture earlier this month. The movie held a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes longer than any other film before its first negative review on Sunday.

The Golden Globes will air on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. PST on NBC.

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city 1:08

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

  • Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

    Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert interviewed lead actress Saoirse Ronan on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, about the film "Lady Bird", which is set in Sacramento and directed by native daughter Greta Gerwig. After Ronan heaped praise on Gerwig’s directorial debut, Colbert asked how she kept her natural Irish accent hidden during some of the more challenging scenes.

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert interviewed lead actress Saoirse Ronan on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, about the film "Lady Bird", which is set in Sacramento and directed by native daughter Greta Gerwig. After Ronan heaped praise on Gerwig’s directorial debut, Colbert asked how she kept her natural Irish accent hidden during some of the more challenging scenes.

Video produced by David Caraccio The Sacramento Bee

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city 1:08

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

  • 'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

    The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time.

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

The critically-acclaimed movie "Lady Bird" gives Sacramento lots of recognizable screen time.

Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city 1:08

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

  • 'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

    Family, friends and fans lined up outside Tower Theatre in Sacramento on Sunday night (October 30, 2017) for the local premiere of Sacramento-native Greta Gerwig’s autobiographical film “Lady Bird.” She spoke to the audience before and after the film.

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

Family, friends and fans lined up outside Tower Theatre in Sacramento on Sunday night (October 30, 2017) for the local premiere of Sacramento-native Greta Gerwig’s autobiographical film “Lady Bird.” She spoke to the audience before and after the film.

Tim Swanson/Sacramento Bee Photos by Paul Kitagaki Jr/Video edited by David Caraccio

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city 1:08

Here's Stephen Colbert trashing Sacramento, but Saoirse Ronan defending our city

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

