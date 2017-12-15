More Videos

What to do if you smell gas 0:57

What to do if you smell gas

Pause
Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride 1:57

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride

Paul Petrovich versus the Sacramento City Council 2:31

Paul Petrovich versus the Sacramento City Council

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 2:03

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural 1:23

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

  • What to do if you smell gas

    Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home.

Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home. PG&E
Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home. PG&E

Local

What’s that smell? More than 120 callers report gas odor in eastern Sacramento County

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 15, 2017 12:30 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 27 MINUTES AGO

Residents in eastern Sacramento County called Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District more than 120 times on Friday morning to report a lingering gas smell, but authorities walked away stumped as to the scent’s cause.

Calls began coming in about 8:30 a.m., Capt. Chris Vestal said, and didn’t end until 10. But no tests from the fire department or PG&E showed evidence of any flammable or hazardous gas in the 27-mile affected area between Elk Grove and Rescue.

Vestal said the smell was consistent with mercaptan, the chemical that gives natural gas its pungent odor. PG&E and fire department personnel scanned Mather Airport and nearby gas lines for leaks, though none were found.

“At this point we’re confident that there is no hazard, there’s no danger to the public (and) that the source is not in the area,” Vestal said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Friday morning’s chilly temperatures and lack of wind kept the smell lingering in the morning air, Vestal said.

No classes were canceled as a result of the smell, though Folsom Cordova Unified School District heard its share of worry from parents.

Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services will send out an Everbridge alert with any updates to the situation, Vestal said. To sign up, visit the county website or call 211.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What to do if you smell gas 0:57

What to do if you smell gas

Pause
Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride 1:57

Cyclists say bridge closure makes it more dangerous to ride

Paul Petrovich versus the Sacramento City Council 2:31

Paul Petrovich versus the Sacramento City Council

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 2:03

Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris'

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural 1:23

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

  • What to do if you smell gas

    Here's what to do if you think you've detected a natural gas leak in your home.

What to do if you smell gas

View More Video