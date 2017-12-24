This trained dog digs up buried treasure worth as much as $900 a pound

More Videos 2:26 Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site Pause 1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 2:05 How to look for a state job online 2:01 Here are the updates to South Lake Tahoe's Vacation Home Rental program 3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Truffle hunting in California Staci O'Toole, owner of Truffle Huntress, owns a truffle orchard in Placerville, Calif. She and her dog, Mila, hunt for truffles in their orchards and in other orchards in the area. They have found truffles on their property but are still waiting for more to come into production. Truffles are a growing, potentially lucrative, niche market for agriculture in California. Video made Dec. 18, 2017 in Placerville, Calif. Staci O'Toole, owner of Truffle Huntress, owns a truffle orchard in Placerville, Calif. She and her dog, Mila, hunt for truffles in their orchards and in other orchards in the area. They have found truffles on their property but are still waiting for more to come into production. Truffles are a growing, potentially lucrative, niche market for agriculture in California. Video made Dec. 18, 2017 in Placerville, Calif. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

