More Videos

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Pause
Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 3:06

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 0:50

5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony 1:33

Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony

'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness 2:51

'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness

  • Get a glimpse of the new Punch Bowl Social in Sacramento

    The new food and entertainment venue Punch Bowl Social opens in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons Friday, Dec. 16 2017.

The new food and entertainment venue Punch Bowl Social opens in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons Friday, Dec. 16 2017. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee
The new food and entertainment venue Punch Bowl Social opens in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons Friday, Dec. 16 2017. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Local

Need a job in Sacramento? This sector is a good bet

By Phillip Reese

preese@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 12:57 PM

As new eateries pop up across the region, the number of restaurant employees has risen sharply – a big factor in the area’s declining unemployment rate.

About 77,000 people worked at restaurants in the four-county region in November, up 13 percent from November 2015, according to the latest state employment figures.

That’s nearly triple the rate of job growth seen in other sectors.

About one of every five new, local jobs created in the last two years came in the restaurant industry. Sacramento restaurants employ more people today than either the construction industry or local school districts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The restaurant industry tends to expand and contract rapidly with the economy. When the economy is doing well, more people have extra money to spend dining out – and vice versa. Sacramento’s unemployment rate – a key indicator of the state of the region’s economy – stood at 3.7 percent in November , the lowest since at least 1990.

The Sacramento area is also in the midst of a push to brand itself as a “farm-to-fork capital,” and excitement around that effort may drive some of the sector’s job growth.

In addition, the downtown and midtown areas – hubs of local restaurant activity – are thriving, with multiple residential construction projects underway and thousands regularly coming downtown to visit the new Golden 1 Center.

About 100 restaurants exist today in downtown and midtown that didn’t exist five years ago, according to a Bee analysis of county health inspection records.

Downtown and midtown restaurants that opened in the last five years

Phillip Reese is The Bee's data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State. Reach him at 916-321-1137 or 916-278-5420.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Pause
Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 3:06

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 0:50

5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony 1:33

Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony

'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness 2:51

'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness

  • Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four

    Sacramento Fire Department crews battled a house fire on El Cerrito Way on Dec. 24, rescuing four people trapped in the blaze.

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four

View More Video