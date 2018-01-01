Man and two girls found dead in car, West Sac police suspect homicide

A man and two girls believed to be his daughters, ages nine and 12, were found dead in a car parked next to West Sacramento City Hall Sunday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
West Sacramento police spokesman Sgt. Roger Kinney said police and fire officials received a call at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve of “suspicious circumstances” involving a car parked in a commercial lot on West Capitol Avenue, near City Hall.
Fire officials found a 47-year old man and two girls in the car. All were unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two girls were transported to the UC Medical Center hospital in Sacramento, where they were pronounced dead later.
Kinney said there were no obvious injuries or wounds to the trio. He said investigators were releasing no further information about the crime circumstances at this point. The coroner has not released the names of the girls or the man.
Officials contacted the mother of the two girls Monday night. Kinney said she and the father did not live together.
“Obviously, she is very distraught,” Kinney said. “But she is cooperating with investigators. She was not involved (in the crime).
“This is just sad, very, very sad,” Kinney said.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
