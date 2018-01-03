Judge rules councilman likely was biased, overturns Sacramento vote denying Crocker Village gas station

A Sacramento judge has ruled that the city of Sacramento acted improperly two years ago when it voted to deny developer Paul Petrovich approval to build a much-disputed gas station his Crocker Village development project near the Curtis Park neighborhood.
In his ruling, issued Wednesday morning, Superior Court Judge Michael Kenny wrote that Councilman Jay Schenirer, who represents the project area, demonstrated “an unacceptable probability of actual bias,” and failed to act in an open-minded manner when the issue came before council for a hearing and vote in late 2015.
“The Court cannot ignore evidence that, in the days preceding the hearing, Councilmember Schenirer was no longer a neutral, unbiased decisionmaker,” the judge wrote. “Accordingly, Councilmember Schenirer should have recused himself from the vote on the project’s (permit), and his failure to do so was a failure to proceed in the manner required by law.”
The judge, in his ruling, ordered the city to “rescind” its permit denial, and to hold a new hearing on the matter. The judge, in his ruling, said he is directing Schenirer “to recuse himself from participating in the new hearing.”
Never miss a local story.
Petrovich sued the city of Sacramento in early 2016, a few months after the City Council voted 7-2 denying him the permit.
The developer had asked for city approval to build a 16-pump station at the 72-acre community he is building on a former railyard between Curtis Park and the Union Pacific rail lines. The property is linked to Sacramento City College and a light-rail station by a pedestrian bridge that soars over the tracks.
At build-out, the Crocker Village site is expected to have more than 330 homes and a shopping area at its south end adjacent to Sutterville Road. A senior apartment complex and 45 brownstone-style row houses have been constructed.
The developer had hoped to build a Safeway store there, but the City Council rejected the proposed gas station that would have gone with the supermarket. The gas station had previously won city planning commission approval.
In making his argument for the gas station, Petrovich pointed out that Safeway officials were willing to locate a supermarket at the site, but only if they were allowed to operate a fuel center on site as well.
The Sacramento City Planning Commission initially granted Petrovich a conditional use permit for the gas station. The Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association, which opposed the gas station, appealed to the City Council.
In his lawsuit, Petrovich contended that Schenirer and city officials were biased against him and had colluded with other council members to illegally deny him a fair hearing. The Petrovich team displayed a series of emails and texts that they said, put together, show Schenirer worked with the SCNA to prepare a case against the gas station, and that Schenirer helped SCNA members lobby other council members to their side.
City attorneys had argued that the city followed an extensive public process, held a "robust" hearing the night of the vote, and that the city offered legitimate reasons to deny the gas station, notably that it was incompatible next to a transit stop and that it would be detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of nearby Curtis Park residents.
Schenirer initially worked with Petrovich to push the Crocker Village project forward. But, the two had a falling out in the weeks before the council hearing. The judge said he determined that Schenirer, in fact, “began coaching (a gas station opponent) Eric Johnson” on how to push for project denial.
The judge wrote that he did not see clear bias by other councilmembers that would would indicate a second council hearing and vote on the matter “would result in an unfair and biased hearing.”
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
Comments