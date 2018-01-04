Sacramento seeing influx of people from pricey coastal cities

The Sacramento region is experiencing more growth from domestic migration – people moving to the area from other parts of California and the United States – than during any other time since the housing boom, according to new estimates from the California Department of Finance.

About 8,500 more people came to the Sacramento region from elsewhere in the USA than left during the 2017 fiscal year. Net domestic migration into Sacramento rose about 45 percent from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2017.

The last time domestic migration was so high was during 2005.

But domestic migration in Sacramento is nowhere near the levels seen in the early 2000s, when about 28,000 more people came to the area from elsewhere in the USA each year than left.

The Sacramento region is bucking a statewide trend. About 105,000 more people left California for other states last year than came here.

Sacramento is largely drawing residents from the California coast, especially Los Angeles and the Bay Area, according to separate U.S. Census Bureau figures for the 2016 calendar year. The three counties sending the most residents to the Sacramento region in 2016 were Los Angeles, Alameda and Santa Clara.

Housing costs are likely behind a lot of the moves. It is much cheaper to live in Sacramento than it is to live in Los Angeles or the Bay Area.

Largely because of the increase in domestic migration, the Sacramento region is growing much faster than the rest of the state.

But, by historical standards, it is still not growing very fast – about 1.2 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Birth rates remain low in the region and throughout California. So does international migration into the area.