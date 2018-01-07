Six people died in a fiery crash north of Woodland early Sunday morning

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

How to avoid a wrong-way driver

How to avoid a wrong-way driver

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees

Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

5 things to know about California's disabled parking placard program

5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento

    Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Gonzales talks about how to avoid being struck by a wrong-way driver.

Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Gonzales talks about how to avoid being struck by a wrong-way driver. Video produced by David Caraccio Video footage provided by Sacramento Bee via CHP; Houston Police Department via YouTube
Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Gonzales talks about how to avoid being struck by a wrong-way driver. Video produced by David Caraccio Video footage provided by Sacramento Bee via CHP; Houston Police Department via YouTube

Local

Six people died in a fiery crash north of Woodland early Sunday morning

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

January 07, 2018 08:52 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Six people died in a wrong-way driving crash north of Woodland early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Calls about a Chevrolet driving southbound on the northbound side of Interstate 5 began coming in 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a CHP press release. The Chevrolet collided with a Dodge in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway north of County Road 17. The two vehicles caught on fire in the aftermath of the collision.

The woman driving the 2013 Chevrolet was the sole occupant, but the Dodge was carrying five people, three women and two men. All six died at the scene.

Authorities have not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The Yolo County Coroner’s ofice will release the identities of the victims, and the collision remains under investigation.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

