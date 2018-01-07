Six people died in a fiery crash north of Woodland early Sunday morning

Six people died in a wrong-way driving crash north of Woodland early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Calls about a Chevrolet driving southbound on the northbound side of Interstate 5 began coming in 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, according to a CHP press release. The Chevrolet collided with a Dodge in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway north of County Road 17. The two vehicles caught on fire in the aftermath of the collision.
The woman driving the 2013 Chevrolet was the sole occupant, but the Dodge was carrying five people, three women and two men. All six died at the scene.
Authorities have not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The Yolo County Coroner’s ofice will release the identities of the victims, and the collision remains under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments