Sengkeo Khamphay of Sweet Dozen holds some of the Cronut-like "Doissants" that she made at her shop on Thursday, August 22, 2013. Sweet Dozen has been closed since a kitchen fire early Saturday morning. Hector Amezcua Sacramento Bee file
Local

Popular Sacramento pastry shop closed indefinitely after kitchen fire

By Angel Guerrero

aguerrero@sacbee.com

May 29, 2018 02:07 PM

Popular Sacramento pastry shop Sweet Dozen has been closed since a kitchen fire Saturday morning, according to a post on the store's Instagram page.

"Everyone is safe and ok, but we will need time to assess this unforeseen circumstance," said the business in its Instagram post.

Firefighters arrived to 5207 Madison Ave. at 3:35 a.m. after the fire was put out by the shop's fire suppression system, said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Sweet Dozen will not be able to reopen until further inspections by the fire department and the California Department of Public Health, Vestal said.

