Popular Sacramento pastry shop closed indefinitely after kitchen fire

Popular Sacramento pastry shop Sweet Dozen has been closed since a kitchen fire Saturday morning, according to a post on the store's Instagram page.
"Everyone is safe and ok, but we will need time to assess this unforeseen circumstance," said the business in its Instagram post.
Firefighters arrived to 5207 Madison Ave. at 3:35 a.m. after the fire was put out by the shop's fire suppression system, said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Sweet Dozen will not be able to reopen until further inspections by the fire department and the California Department of Public Health, Vestal said.
