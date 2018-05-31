Wild horses trained by jail inmates are offered for adoption at Cal Expo

They've come from the wild, been trained by convicts and are now ready for adoption.





Four geldings will be up for adoption at this year's Western States Horse Expo, hosted at Cal Expo in Sacramento at 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The upcoming adoption event will feature horses ranging from 5 to 7 years old. Adopters will need to continue training their horse, since they will only be minimally trained through the inmate program at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center. The program allows inmates to get these horses ready for adoption, while teaching them responsibility, patience and other life skills, according to the BLM's website.

Immediately after the adoption event, the RCCC will be hosting a training clinic to give new adopters a head start, according to the news release. Joe Misner, the RCCC's horse training program manager, will be leading the training at 3 p.m. in the Strong Arena.

Attendees who wish to adopt a horse must complete an application and receive a bidder number to participate, the news release said. To learn more about the horses, there will be daily demonstrations June 8 through 10. The location will be posted on the Western States Horse Expo's schedule of events.

The horses available have been pulled from public land in Nevada and California in an attempt to manage the wildlife population while still keeping the land healthy, the BLM said.