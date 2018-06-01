One killed in fire at residence in Pocket area, officials say

A fire early Friday at the residence in the Pocket neighborhood killed one man, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
The fire broke out in a duplex in the 1000 block of Johnfer Way at 2:12 a.m. The sound of the blaze awakened a couple next door, who looked out their sliding glass door to see flames climbing out of one side of the duplex, said Capt. Keith Wade, a spokesman for the fire department.
The couple ran over to the side of the duplex that had not yet caught fire and banged on the door for about a minute to wake up the resident, Wade said. A fire alarm roused the woman sleeping inside, and she quickly evacuated from her home.
When fire crews arrived a few minutes later, flames were shooting out a front window of the duplex, Wade said.
"For it to get like that, it had to be burning a while," he said. "It was a big fire."
Firefighters entered the front of the house, but the fire had reached the attic and flames grew rapidly and worsened. Crews backed out and continued to fight the fire from the back of the residence.
The resident of the home, a man in his 40s, was found dead in the living room at the front of the house, Wade said.
It took firefighters 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, he said. The interior of the house was "extremely damaged."
A firefighter fell and injured his knee, but the injury wasn't serious and he remained on scene.
The woman who lived in the other half of the duplex lost one her cats in the fire. Firefighters were able to save her other cat by giving it oxygen to revive it.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
