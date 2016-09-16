Jurors reach verdict in murder trial of Samantha Green

A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Samantha Green. It will be read in Woodland Superior Court at 11:15 a.m.
Deliberations began Wednesday in the trial of Green, a Woodland mother accused in the February 2015 death of her newborn son, Justice Rees, in a remote Yolo County slough.
Prosecutors alleged that Green, 25, caused Justice’s death by wandering with the baby into Ridge Cut Slough near Knights Landing in a meth-addled attempted to find her then-fiance Frank Rees. Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson argued that Green did not intend to kill Justice.
A former forensic psychologist who testified at trial said Green could not be solely blamed for the baby’s death, as she was allegedly high on a mixture of methamphetamine and acetone administered by Frank Rees. Rees has not been charged in Justice’s death.
