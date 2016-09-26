Crime - Sacto 911

September 26, 2016 2:36 PM

Two people knocked off Yolo Causeway in fatal crash

By Cathy Locke

A 36-year-old man died early Monday after being struck by a vehicle and knocked over the side of the Yolo Causeway following a bizarre chain of crashes.

Three crashes occurred between 2:33 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 along the causeway east of Webster Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In the first incident, a 2015 Ford Fusion was disabled after a collision in the slow lane. After that crash, in which no one was hurt, the driver of the Ford and his female passenger got out of the vehicle and walked to the right shoulder.

Their vehicle was then hit by a big rig traveling in the same lane. The impact propelled the Ford into the middle lane, and the big rig pulled onto the right shoulder. The Ford was then struck by a Toyota Prius traveling east in the middle lane. That crash propelled the Ford toward the center median and the Toyota toward the right shoulder.

The Ford driver and his passenger were standing on the shoulder when they were struck and propelled over the side of the elevated portion of the causeway, according to the CHP. The man was killed and the woman suffered major injuries.

The woman, identified by the CHP as 27-year-old Lethesia Guzman of San Jose, was taken to UC Davis Medical Center. The man’s name had not been released because his family had not yet been notified.

The CHP asks witnesses to call the Woodland office at 530-662-4685.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

