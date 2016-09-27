Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in East Sac near river

Sacramento police are investigating the death of a man found Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds near Paradise Beach, along the the American River in East Sacramento.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip that a man was dead near Paradise Beach and contacted Sacramento police at about 4:45 p.m., Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, police spokesman, said.
Police requested help from park rangers and the Sacramento Fire Department in searching the large area, Heinlein said. Searchers found a man’s body about a quarter mile north of the park.
The man had been shot repeatedly and looked to have been dead for at least a day, Heinlein said. The man was probably in his late 20s or early 30s, he said. A bicycle and bags were nearby, but Heinlein said he didn’t know if the man was homeless.
Heinlein said police had no suspects and no motive for the slaying.
Heinlein said the body was in an area where people walking on trails or riding dirt bikes might have seen it.
He asked anyone with information that might assist in the investigation to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
