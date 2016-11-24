Woman shot dead as she returned home the night before Thanksgiving in Antelope

A woman was shot dead in front of her Antelope home just after parking her car the night before Thanksgiving, Sheriff’s officials said.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 4200 block of Hartlepool Way, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived to the scene after dispatchers received several 911 calls of gunshots in the area.
A 28-year-old woman was found in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
Detectives believe that the suspect approached and shot her just after she got out of her car, which she parked on the street. A dark-colored sedan fled the scene, according to witnesses.
The victim’s name was being withheld until her family could be notified.
The shooting was not believed to be a random act, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Detectives have asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-HELP. Tips can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or 916-874-TIPS (8477).
