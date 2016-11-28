Missing Yuba City couple is found alive in snowy Sierra

The Yuba City couple missing in snowy El Dorado County since Sunday has been found, according to the El Dorado Sheriff’s Department.
Searchers found Rory and Susan Holloter in their truck, and both are in good condition, said sheriff’s department spokeswoman Sgt. Tasha Thompson. The search party used snowmobiles to rescue the Holloters, both in their 60s, from their vehicle, which was stuck in the snow.
They were being brought back to the command center on Wentworth Springs Road late Monday afternoon.
Family members said they were overjoyed that the couple had been found safe.
"I'll be really glad to stop feeling how I look," said Dustin Cudd, Susan Holloter’s son. He was tired and drawn looking Monday from lack of sleep. He was accompanied by Sondra Winberry, Susan Holloter’s sister, who said she planned to give her a hug.
“I’m telling them that they’re not going out four-wheeling again, that’s for sure,” Cudd added.
The Holloters had not been heard from since Sunday, when they sent a text message about 12:50 p.m. saying they were stuck in the snow. The couple were last seen about 9 a.m. Saturday.
Since the text, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office had not been able to connect with the Holloters. It could have been that there is no cell phone coverage in the area where the couple was stranded or their phone battery had lost its charge, Thompson said.
There was also a chance that the lack of communication is a case of a downed cell phone tower. Thompson said that a Verizon tower is down in the area.
The sheriff’s office is working with the state Office of Emergency Services and Verizon to get a portable tower. The portable tower would then have to be hauled to a high elevation, which doesn't sound particularly promising, she said.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s officials searched until nightfall on Sunday for the Holloters near Ice House and Wentworth roads, a wooded area between Loon Lake and Union Valley Reservoir. Deputies were assisted by California Highway Patrol aircraft. The search resumed at daybreak Monday.
The couple were driving a Dodge Ramcharger, which is a large sport utility vehicle, when the SUV apparently became stranded in the snow. Approximately 25 people searched for the couple, including personnel from the Placer County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.
CHP air support was grounded due to bad weather in the mountains as personnel on the ground searched 50-square miles of terrain.
The couple could be keeping warm and waiting for a rescue rather than venturing out of their vehicle. Thompson said that the Holloters have two sleeping bags and a small amount of food.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments