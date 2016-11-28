Missing hiker found dead in Siskiyou County

A Siskiyou County man who failed to return home from a hike on the Kidder Creek Trail on Sunday has been found dead.
Siskiyou County sheriff’s officials said Kevin Rickey, 55, of Quartz Valley, was found Monday about 1 1/2 to 2 miles from the Kidder Creek Trailhead.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report about 5 a.m. Monday that Rickey had gone for a hike Sunday and had failed to return home at sundown as planned. The sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was preparing for the search, but before members were deployed, they learned that someone had located Rickey’s body.
Sheriff’s officials said the area is covered with snow and ice, and the Search and Rescue team was working Monday afternoon to recover the body. Adverse weather conditions prevented a California Highway Patrol helicopter from assisting in the effort.
“There is always a sense of sadness and catastrophic loss when our department’s Search and Rescue team fails to find a fellow lost citizen alive,” Sheriff Jon E. Lopey said in a written statement. “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies involved in the search operation, I would like to extend our sincere condolences and prayers to Mr. Rickey, his family and friends in the aftermath of his tragic death.”
Sheriff’s officials said an autopsy, which is routine in such situations, will determine the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s 24-hour dispatch center at 530-841-2900.
