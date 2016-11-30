He was convicted of hitting bicyclists with an SUV. But was he sane?

0:37 Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

0:37 Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

2:39 Settlement in flashlight beating case by Sacramento deputy

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento