December 11, 2016 2:48 PM

Body found in snow believed to be missing Mount Rose skier

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

Emergency workers recovered a body believed to be a missing skier near Mount Rose Ski Resort northeast of Lake Tahoe on Sunday afternoon.

Bob Harmon, a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the body was found in about 10 feet of snow.

“There was some avalanche debris,” Harmon said.

Two skiers in their 60s went missing Saturday after making an early trek to the Jackpot run even though some ski resorts closed and others shut down chairlifts and gondolas at their highest elevations due to avalanche threats. One of the skiers came out following an avalanche and called 911.

Harmon said search teams were able to locate the body because of the jacket the man was wearing. The Recco reflective gear contains detectors that rescue teams can use to pinpoint a body.

Harmon also said rescue dogs and a team of volunteers aided in the search.

“All of these elements coming together help,” Harmon said.

Harmon said the skier’s identity will be revealed by the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

