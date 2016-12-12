4 shot in Foothill Farms-area shooting

Four people, including a 15-year-old girl, were shot Monday night inside an apartment in the 4800 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
The injured include a 21-year old male and two women ages 38 and 39. The oldest woman is critical condition. The other victims were in serious condition, according Sgt. Tony Turnbull, spokesman for the department.
Turnbull said relationship between the victims is unknown. There were 16 people in the apartment when the shooting occurred, five of whom were children between the ages of 4 and 16, including the injured teen.
Turnbull said shots were fired into the apartment through a closed door sometime before 9 pm., when a 911 caller reported the shooting. An ex-boyfriend of someone in the apartment at the time of the incident is a possible suspect.
