4 shot in Foothill Farms-area shooting

1:26 Brian Louie sworn in as Sacramento's interim police chief Pause

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:36 Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

1:23 DeMarcus Cousins says he was 'horrible' in loss to Jazz

1:25 Her family's farmhouse will be flooded, and she's all for it

0:30 East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

0:20 Yuba River rages in the Donner Summit area near Truckee