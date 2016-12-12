Crime - Sacto 911

December 12, 2016 9:39 PM

4 shot in Foothill Farms-area shooting

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Four people, including a 15-year-old girl, were shot Monday night inside an apartment in the 4800 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The injured include a 21-year old male and two women ages 38 and 39. The oldest woman is critical condition. The other victims were in serious condition, according Sgt. Tony Turnbull, spokesman for the department.

Turnbull said relationship between the victims is unknown. There were 16 people in the apartment when the shooting occurred, five of whom were children between the ages of 4 and 16, including the injured teen.

Turnbull said shots were fired into the apartment through a closed door sometime before 9 pm., when a 911 caller reported the shooting. An ex-boyfriend of someone in the apartment at the time of the incident is a possible suspect.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos