Sacramento man arrested for stealing truck after cops found him asleep in the vehicle

A Sacramento man was arrested Thursday afternoon after they found him napping in a stolen pickup truck in North Sacramento.
Sacramento Police Department spokesman Bryce Heinlein identified the man as 39-year-old Lonnie Smith, who was found asleep inside the parked vehicle around 4 p.m. on Redondo Avenue near Norwood Avenue. The truck was reported stolen from Citrus Heights.
When police woke him up, they found Smith with narcotics and shaved keys – or keys that have had their ridges filed down to open car doors or start a car’s ignition, Heinlein said.
Smith was found by officers after a department helicopter received a LoJack signal in the area. LoJack is a GPS system used by law enforcement agencies to locate stolen vehicles that are equipped with the technology.
Patrol cars were sent to the street and found the 2002 Ford truck parked. When they got closer, they found someone was inside, Heinlein said.
“There was a male subject sleeping in the vehicle and officers contacted him,” he said.
Smith was being booked into the Sacramento Main Jail on car theft, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics and possession of burglary tool charges, Heinlein said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
