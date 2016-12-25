Crime - Sacto 911

December 25, 2016 8:14 PM

A dozen people flee as fire engulfs Granite Bay mansion on Christmas night

By Blair Anthony Robertson

brobertson@sacbee.com

South Placer firefighters, along with several neighboring fire departments, continued to battle a powerful blaze Sunday night at a large home in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

The home is in the 5900 block of Via de la Rosa, a department dispatcher said. Officials with the South Placer Fire District were not immediately available to provide more details, but KCRA 3 reported that the homeowner awoke from a nap around 5 p.m. amd heard popping sounds in the ceiling. A dozen people — including four children — got out safely, the report said.

By 7:45 p.m., dozens of firefighters continued to battle the blaze at the mansion, which is estimated to be close to 7,000 square feet, the report said.

