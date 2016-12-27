Uber driver alerts police to prostitution activity, teen victim in Elk Grove

An Uber driver was credited with tipping off Elk Grove police to suspected prostitution activity, resulting in the arrests of three adults and the location of a 16-year-old victim who had been reported as a missing person.
Officers responded to the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. Monday after they were contacted by an Uber driver who had driven the 16-year-old and two adults, identified by police as Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, both of Sacramento, to that location.
Officers detained Pettway and Westley outside a hotel, according to the Police Department watch log. They located 20-year-old Disney Vang inside a hotel room with the 16-year-old victim.
Authorities believe Pettway and Westley were involved in pimping and pandering, and had arranged for the 16-year-old to meet Vang. Vang is suspected of having been involved in unlawful sexual activity with the victim.
Pettway, Westley and Vang were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The victim was transported to an alternative housing location, police reported.
