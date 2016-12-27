Crime - Sacto 911

December 27, 2016 6:04 PM

Uber driver alerts police to prostitution activity, teen victim in Elk Grove

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

An Uber driver was credited with tipping off Elk Grove police to suspected prostitution activity, resulting in the arrests of three adults and the location of a 16-year-old victim who had been reported as a missing person.

Officers responded to the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. Monday after they were contacted by an Uber driver who had driven the 16-year-old and two adults, identified by police as Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, both of Sacramento, to that location.

Officers detained Pettway and Westley outside a hotel, according to the Police Department watch log. They located 20-year-old Disney Vang inside a hotel room with the 16-year-old victim.

Authorities believe Pettway and Westley were involved in pimping and pandering, and had arranged for the 16-year-old to meet Vang. Vang is suspected of having been involved in unlawful sexual activity with the victim.

Pettway, Westley and Vang were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The victim was transported to an alternative housing location, police reported.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Smoke billows from North Natomas home

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos