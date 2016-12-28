Women arrested thanks to Uber driver charged with pimping teen

The two women arrested at an Elk Grove hotel Monday on suspicion of pimping a teenager faced charges Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.
Destiny Tenaya Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, of Sacramento will return to court Jan. 5 on pimping and pandering charges connected to the Monday arrest. Elk Grove Police credited an alert Uber driver with the tip that led to the arrests of the two women later identified as Pettway and Westley and the discovery of a 16-year-old who had been reported to authorities as a missing person.
Officers went to the hotel in the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. Monday, detaining Pettway and Westley outside, according to police. Officers found Disney Vang, 20, inside a hotel room with the 16-year-old, according to Elk Grove Police. Authorities suspect Pettway and Vang arranged for the teen to meet Vang.
Pettway faces felony counts of unlawfully causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, pimping a minor and threatening or encouraging a minor 16 or older to engage in prostitution.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman delayed Pettway’s arraignment until January to provide her time to hire a private attorney. She remains held in Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $530,000 bail, according to jail records.
Westley, who faces the same felonies as Pettway along with misdemeanor charges connected to an earlier warrant, remains held in Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $510,500 bail pending the Jan. 5 court date.
Vang, who police suspected of having been engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the teen, was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail. Jail records show Vang was released from custody on Tuesday.
