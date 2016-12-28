Crime - Sacto 911

December 28, 2016 3:34 PM

Women arrested thanks to Uber driver charged with pimping teen

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

The two women arrested at an Elk Grove hotel Monday on suspicion of pimping a teenager faced charges Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Destiny Tenaya Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, of Sacramento will return to court Jan. 5 on pimping and pandering charges connected to the Monday arrest. Elk Grove Police credited an alert Uber driver with the tip that led to the arrests of the two women later identified as Pettway and Westley and the discovery of a 16-year-old who had been reported to authorities as a missing person.

Officers went to the hotel in the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. Monday, detaining Pettway and Westley outside, according to police. Officers found Disney Vang, 20, inside a hotel room with the 16-year-old, according to Elk Grove Police. Authorities suspect Pettway and Vang arranged for the teen to meet Vang.

Pettway faces felony counts of unlawfully causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, pimping a minor and threatening or encouraging a minor 16 or older to engage in prostitution.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman delayed Pettway’s arraignment until January to provide her time to hire a private attorney. She remains held in Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $530,000 bail, according to jail records.

Westley, who faces the same felonies as Pettway along with misdemeanor charges connected to an earlier warrant, remains held in Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $510,500 bail pending the Jan. 5 court date.

Vang, who police suspected of having been engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the teen, was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail. Jail records show Vang was released from custody on Tuesday.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Fire official: Second alarm called for Homewood Mountain Resort fire

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos