Crime - Sacto 911

January 12, 2017 9:57 AM

Fatal crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley blocks traffic in both directions

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A fatal head-on crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley at LaBarr Meadows Road has blocked traffic in both directions, according to a the California Highway Patrol.

There is no estimate for when the accident will be cleared. Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes, according to the CHP’s incident information webpage.

The accident was was reported to the CHP at 8:20 a.m. and involved a silver sport-utility vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle.

A tow truck was called to the scene by 8:51 a.m.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

