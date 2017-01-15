Local blues musician arrested after Sacramento shooting

A prominent Sacramento blues musician was arrested early Friday morning after firing a gun during a house party in downtown Sacramento, Sacramento police said.
Kyle Rowland, 23, of Sacramento, was charged with attempted murder after discharging a weapon during a house party at the 1100 block of G Street just before 2 a.m., said Matthew McPhail, Sacramento Police Department spokesman. McPhail said Rowland was present at the party, then left for a bit before returning with a gun.
“Investigators think that it was not an accidental firing of the weapon,” McPhail said of the incident.
When police arrived, two firearms were recovered at the scene, McPhail said. Rowland sustained injuries before police arrived, and was being detained by several party-goers, McPhail added. No one was injured.
Rowland plays the harmonica and sings for the Kyle Rowland Blues Band, a local favorite that has frequented the Sacramento area since 2010. The band has played at Torch Club on 15th Street, the Sacramento Music Festival, and at the Woodbridge Winery for the Reds, Whites, and Blues Festival, among other events.
Rowland won the West coast Blues Hall of Fame award for Best Blues Harmonica and Blues New Artist of the Year in 2009.
Rowland was working as a sheriff’s deputy at the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office but was dismissed from that position following his arrest.
Jan Kelly, editor of the Sacramento Blues Society newsletter, said Sunday that Rowland is “well-loved” in the local music community.
“This is quite a shock,” Kelly said. “He is a young guy that we have all seen grow up. We were so proud of him for being a deputy.”
Rowland was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. A bail amount has not been posted.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said Rowland joined as a deputy in October and was on probationary status.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
Comments