Homeless man dies on Sacramento City Hall grounds during stormy evening

A homeless man died early Wednesday evening while sleeping on Sacramento City Hall grounds, city officials confirmed.
The man is believed to be around 65-years old. The cause of death is not yet known.
In an email to The Bee, Linda Tucker, a spokeswoman for the city, said they were “saddened to report” the death.
“Although our weather refuge center was open, he was among a small group who remained at City Hall on the H Street side,” Tucker wrote.
Fellow homeless campers alerted city hall security at around 8:30 p.m., and fire rescuers were called. Fire paramedics confirmed the death and called the Coroner’s office.
Despite the city’s efforts to enforce a no camping ordinance, groups of homeless people have been camping on City Hall grounds for years.
The coroner’s office said it can not release the man’s name until his family is located and notified.
