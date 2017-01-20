Twin brothers get life sentences for killing father, daughter in crash

1:06 Trump inauguration parade highlights Pause

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall

0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city

0:34 Students, protesters head to Capitol in anti-Trump march

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann

1:43 Inaugural Day protest at state Capitol in Sacramento

0:46 Journey to the Dumpling co-owner 'obsessed' with soup dumplings

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'