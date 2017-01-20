Twin brothers get life sentences for killing father, daughter in crash

Twin brothers Ruslan and Roman Glukhoy have been sentenced to prison for the death of a father and his teenage daughter in a 2014 crash on Antelope Road that occurred as the brothers were fleeing law enforcement officers.
Ruslan Glukhoy was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole, and Roman Glukhoy was sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison, according to a Placer County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The 21-year-old brothers were found guilty by separate juries after a nearly two-month trial for the April 2, 2014 deaths of Jose Barriga-Tovar, 35, of Sacramento and his 14-year-old daughter, Anahi Tovar.
Ruslan Glukhoy was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, as well as burglary, felony evading and special allegations that the murder occurred during the commission of a felony and involved multiple victims. Roman Glukhoy was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the fatal crash.
Barriga-Tovar was driving his daughter to a friend’s home, where she and the friend often met to take the bus to Cooley Middle School in Roseville, when the Glukhoys, in a stolen truck, plowed into Barriga-Tovar’s Kia. Authorities estimated the pickup reached speeds of more than 100 mph during a pursuit along Interstate 80 before exiting onto Antelope Road.
The crash ended a crime spree that began in south Auburn with the Glukhoys and a friend, Yuriy Merkushev, taking off in a BMW after a car burglary. Roman was driving when the BMW crashed at a Loomis offramp, Placer County prosecutors said. The three ran away, but Merkushev was captured by Auburn police and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The Gluhkoy brothers stole the pickup from a nearby home and, with Ruslan behind the wheel, they led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase before running a red light and crashing into the Tovars.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments