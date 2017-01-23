Victim of Shingle Springs killing named by sheriff and husband

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 65-year-old Shingle Springs woman as a victim of an a homicide, which was discovered by authorities after a 16-year-old boy later brought a gun to neighboring Ponderosa High School.
While authorities confirmed the victim as Dianna Redmon, 65, Shingle Springs, her husband also announced her death on his Facebook page.
“To all my family and friends. It is with heavy heart that I share with you that my wonderful wife of 48 years was murdered,” wrote Grady Redmon, 68. “I ask that you please keep myself and my family in your prayers. Dianna you will be sorely missed.
The teen was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing a family member at the home on Neef Lane in Shingle Springs, a pastoral community of large acreage homes, before bringing a weapon to his high school, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported.
An acquaintance of the family said the victim was an aunt who had raised and cared for the youth. He is being held in the county’s juvenile hall on a charge of murder, authorities said.
The suspected homicide came to light after authorities responded to a report of a student with a gun at Ponderosa High School on Thursday. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tasha Thompson said the department was told that the student had been taken to the school office after being detained by a campus monitor.
Authorities said they don’t believe the school was ever a target.
“At this point in the investigation we do not believe there are any safety concerns to the student body or staff at any of the El Dorado County Schools,” the sheriff’s department said last week.
