January 24, 2017 5:44 PM

Burglary, vandalism of Woodland restaurant investigated as hate crime

By Cathy Locke

The burglary and attempted arson at a Quiznos restaurant in Woodland over the weekend is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

Bhupinder Singh, whose parents own the restaurant at 2000 East Main St., said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the crime occurred sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning. When his mother arrived to open the restaurant Monday, he said, she found the door held open with a chair. Inside, he said, cardboard boxes, cups and paper wrappers had been stacked at the back of the restaurant and an attempt had been made to light the cardboard on fire, Singh said.

Racist and derogatory comments, including the word “terrorist” – apparently directed at the owners, who are Sikh – had been written inside the building, he said. The burglars also took security camera equipment from the business, as well as a bicycle, Singh said.

“This is the first of anything remotely like this that has happened to us, and we’ve been here since 2003,” Singh said.

He and his brother work with their parents in the business, he said.

Woodland police confirmed the vandalism, arson attempt and racist graffiti, and said the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 530-666-2411.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

